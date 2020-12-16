US releases new data on Moderna vaccine, paving way for approval

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The US regulator on Tuesday released new data confirming Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective, a strong sign that it could receive emergency approval in days and be ready to roll out by next week.

The food and Drug Administration said there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization)" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.

Distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began on Monday and if the FDA green lights Moderna's, rollout of some six million doses could start next Monday.

That would represent a powerful second weapon in the country with the world's biggest outbreak of the virus, where more than 300,000 people have died and a winter surge is raging.

Also Tuesday, the FDA announced it had approved the first at-home rapid Covid-19 test, which will be available without prescription and return results in about 20 minutes.

But supply of the test, made by California-based Ellume, will initially be limited, with just three million units expected in January.