U.S. reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) --:A total of 139 pediatric deaths from flu have been reported so far this season in the United States, according to the latest data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

There have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalizations, and 18,000 deaths from flu this season in the country, CDC data showed.

About 1,230 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week ending April 1, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.