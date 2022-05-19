UrduPoint.com

U.S. Reports 180 Severe Hepatitis Cases In Children

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 05:01 PM

U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in children

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:A total of 180 children with acute hepatitis of unknown cause have been reported from 36 U.S. states and territories as of Wednesday, according to the latest update of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new number is an increase of 71 cases from the 109 cases reported by the CDC on May 5.

There have been no reported deaths since February 2022, and the proportion of pediatric patients requiring liver transplants has gone down from 15 percent to 9 percent since May 5, according to the CDC.

Adenovirus has been detected in nearly half of the children and continues to be a strong lead, said the CDC.

Further laboratory tests are being conducted to look more closely at the virus genome and other potential pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, said the CDC.

Related Topics

Lead February May From

Recent Stories

WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Bri ..

WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Britain

1 minute ago
 Moscow expels 5 Portuguese diplomats: ministry

Moscow expels 5 Portuguese diplomats: ministry

1 minute ago
 Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 ca ..

Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 IHC asks FIA to follow SOPs in Sami Ibrahim case

IHC asks FIA to follow SOPs in Sami Ibrahim case

1 minute ago
 China's consumption to recover from epidemic impac ..

China's consumption to recover from epidemic impacts

1 minute ago
 U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in childre ..

U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in children

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.