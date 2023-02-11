UrduPoint.com

U.S. Reports At Least 18,000 Deaths From Flu This Season

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) --:Flu has caused at least 18,000 deaths in the United States so far this season, according to the latest data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 25 million illnesses and 280,000 hospitalizations from flu this season in the country, according to CDC estimates.

Nine influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week ending Feb. 4, for a total of 106 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season, according to the CDC.

