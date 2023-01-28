U.S. reports nearly 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) --:The United States has reported a total of 91 pediatric flu deaths so far this season, according to the latest data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 25 million illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 17,000 deaths from flu his season in the United States, according to CDC estimates.

About 4,000 people were hospitalized due to flu in the United States in the latest week ending Jan. 21, CDC data showed. Six influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in this week.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.