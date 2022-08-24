UrduPoint.com

U.S. Reports Over 15,000 Monkeypox Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

U.S. reports over 15,000 monkeypox cases

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) APP):The United States has confirmed over 15,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 15,433 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Monday, CDC data showed.

New York had the most cases, with 2,910, followed by California with 2,663 and Florida with 1,588, according to CDC data.

The Biden administration has been facing criticism in its response to the monkeypox outbreak, including failure to order enough vaccines, speed treatments and make tests available to head off the outbreak.

So far, the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases.

Over the last week, the United States also saw the largest increase in monkeypox infections of any country, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World York Florida United States From

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.