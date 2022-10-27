UrduPoint.com

U.S. Reports Over 28,000 Monkeypox Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 11:10 AM

U.S. reports over 28,000 monkeypox cases

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 28,000 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California had the most confirmed cases among U.S. states, with 5,372 cases, followed by New York with 4,082 and Florida with 2,697, according to the CDC data.

At least six people in the United States who tested positive for monkeypox had died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland, local health departments confirmed.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 percent.

However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.

Related Topics

World Died Chicago New York Florida United States

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

11 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

11 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.