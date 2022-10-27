U.S. reports over 28,000 monkeypox cases

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 28,000 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California had the most confirmed cases among U.S. states, with 5,372 cases, followed by New York with 4,082 and Florida with 2,697, according to the CDC data.

At least six people in the United States who tested positive for monkeypox had died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland, local health departments confirmed.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 percent.

However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.