US restricts visas to China officials over Uighur 'repression'

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The United States said Tuesday it would curb visas for Chinese officials over "repression" of Uighurs and other Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang, a day after imposing commercial restrictions.

"The United States calls on the People's Republic of China to immediately end its campaign of repression in Xinjiang," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.