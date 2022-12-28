US retail inventories rise in November despite fall expected

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Retail inventories in the US rose 0.1% to reach $738.7 billion in November, official data revealed on Tuesday. The figure came against the market expectation of a 0.1% monthly decrease.

Retail inventories for October was revised down from a monthly contraction of 0.

2% to a decline of 0.4%, according to the Commerce Department's Census Bureau. On an annual basis, retail inventories in November soared 18.4% from the same month of 2021.