US Retail Sales Drop 1.3% In May: Govt
Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:00 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :US retail sales fell 1.3 percent in May, the government said Tuesday, with consumers pulling back from spending on an array of goods as the world's largest economy recovers from the pandemic.
The decline was more than double the median forecast, and reflected sharp drops in everything from building materials to electronics to motor vehicles, according to the Commerce Department data.