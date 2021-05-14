UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Retail Sales Flat In April After March Surge

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

US retail sales flat in April after March surge

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :After a rush of shopping in March, US consumers took a break in April and total retail sales were flat, according to government data released Friday.

Sales held steady at just under $620 billion, as declines in clothing, sporting goods, furniture, gasoline and even the roaring ecommerce market were offset by gains in cars, electronics, food and health care, the Commerce Department's advance report said.

The cooling off came after a 10.7 percent jump in March compared to February, and was far worse than the consensus among economists, which projected a modest increase.

Sales in April were more than 51 percent higher than the same month last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic first forced the near-shutdown of the world's largest economy.

Even with the influx of another round of government stimulus payments, consumers seemed to take a pause.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics called the result "a modest post-stimulus hangover after the March binge." But he predicted a bigger increase in May as Americans begin to spend "some of the hundreds of billions of Dollars of savings accumulated during the pandemic." Motor vehicle and parts sales were up just 2.9 percent in the month, and excluding the auto sector, total retail sales actually fell 0.8 percent, according to the report.

Gardening and home improvement sales were one category that held steady throughout the pandemic lockdowns, but dipped 0.1 percent last month.

With more Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 and authorities relaxing social distancing restrictions, sales at restaurants and bars rose 3.0 percent, the report said.

However, online sales slipped 0.3 percent -- a rare decline -- but are up 29 percent from a year ago.

Related Topics

World Vehicle Same February March April May Market Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

4 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.