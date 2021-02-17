UrduPoint.com
US Retail Sales Jump 5.3% In January: Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

US retail sales jump 5.3% in January: government

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :US shoppers resumed spending in January, as retail sales spiked 5.3 percent, the first increase since September, according to government data Wednesday.

The gain, far more than analysts had expected, was driven by increases in numerous categories, including furniture, electronics and sporting goods, the Commerce Department said.

Even excluding gasoline and vehicles, which were expected to juice the data, sales were up 6.1 percent.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

