US retail sales rebound 0.7% in August despite falling car sales

Washington, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :US retail sales posted a surprise 0.7 percent rebound in August despite another sharp drop in car sales, the government reported Thursday.

The increase, taking sales to $618.

7 billion, defied expectations for another drop, after the indicator measuring consumer demand fell 1.8 percent in July.

Car sales fell 3.9 percent, but if vehicles are excluded, overall retail sales jumped 1.8 percent, the Commerce Department said.