US returns stolen Ghandara period pieces to Pakistan at New York ceremony

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The United States on Monday returned 45 pieces of antiquities dating back to the Gandhara period to Pakistan, from where they were stolen.

The 2nd century Buddhist artifacts were handed over at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Consulate Consulate General here where New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance and Consul General Ayesha Ali signed an agreement on the return of the stolen pieces.

Also present at the ceremony were Erik Rosenblatt, Deputy Special Agent in Charge at Homeland Security Investigations, and other officials.

Consul General Ayesha Ali expressed gratitude to the Office of the District Attorney, New York County, and the Department of Homeland Security for their efforts in retrieving the stolen cultural treasures of Pakistan.

She called it an important manifestation of the Pakistan-US friendship.

Some of the recovered antiquities were also displayed at the ceremony.