U.S. Risk Assets Prices Slump Amid Concerns About COVID-19 New Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

NEW YORK, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:U.S. major equity indexes, crude oil futures prices and crypto Currency prices slumped on Sunday as concerns over the COVID-19 new variant rattle global market.

The lean trading during Thanksgiving holiday in the United States also makes the market prone to volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq all lost more than 2 percent, with the Dow shedding over 1,000 points in the late morning session.

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery dropped over 11 percent to less than 70 U.S. Dollars per barrel in the morning session.

Bitcoin, a bellwether crypto currency and indicator of market risk appetite, fell more than 7 percent to less than 55,000 U.S. dollars in the morning.

