UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Rolls Out $350 Bn Aid To State, Local Governments

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

US rolls out $350 bn aid to state, local governments

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The US Federal government is pushing out $350 billion in stimulus funding for states and localities to help them recover from the devastating hit inflicted by Covid-19, the Treasury announced Monday.

The aid is part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Congress approved in March, and will help recover the 1.3 million workers, like teachers and firefighters, who still have not come back following the pandemic crisis, officials said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the aid corrects the policy mistakes in the wake of the global financial crisis a decade ago, that unnecessarily prolonged the recovery.

In the recession following the 2008 crisis "when cities and states were facing similar revenue shortfalls, the federal government didn't provide enough aid to close the gap. That was an error," Yellen said in a statement.

"Insufficient relief meant that cities had to slash spending, and that austerity undermined the broader recovery.

With today's announcement, we are charting a very different -- and much faster -- course back to prosperity." The aid for state and local governments was a major stumbling block in previous stimulus packages under former president Donald Trump, and his Republican party, who resisted helping "blue" or Democrat-led areas.

Treasury estimates about 70 percent of the state and local jobs lost to the pandemic were in education.

In addition to rehiring workers, US states, counties, cities, territories and tribal authorities will be able to use the funds for health programs, including Covid-19 vaccination efforts, pay essential workers, address learning loss, and even invest in water infrastructure and broadband internet, Treasury said.

However, Treasury officials told reporters the funds cannot be used to invest in pension funds or to pay for new tax cuts.

Related Topics

Internet Education Water Trump March Congress From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

41 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

2 hours ago

Ramadan Nights 2021 concludes attracting over 50,0 ..

2 hours ago

Rookie Van der Hoorn clings on for Giro win

6 seconds ago

EU Likely to Adopt New Package of Sanctions Agains ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.