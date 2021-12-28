US, Russia to hold arms control, Ukraine talks early January

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in January, a White House official told AFP Monday, with the rivals due to negotiate on nuclear arms control and mounting tensions over Ukraine.

"The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said, on condition of anonymity.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well." Bilateral talks are scheduled for January 10, the spokesperson said.

Moscow and NATO representatives are then expected to meet January 12, while Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the United States, will meet January 13, the spokesperson added.

The January 10 meeting will be held as part of the Strategic Security Dialogue initiative launched by US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at their summit in Geneva last June.

While that format is mostly consecrated to resuscitating post-Cold War nuclear arms control treaties, the talks will also cover the standoff over Ukraine, where Russia has deployed a large combat force on the border, a senior White House official said, also on condition of anonymity.

The NATO-Russia Council meeting and the talks between Moscow and the OSCE's Permanent Council are slated to focus on Ukraine.