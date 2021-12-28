UrduPoint.com

US, Russia To Hold Arms Control, Ukraine Talks Early January

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

US, Russia to hold arms control, Ukraine talks early January

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in January, a White House official told AFP Monday, with the rivals due to negotiate on nuclear arms control and mounting tensions over Ukraine.

"The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said, on condition of anonymity.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well." Bilateral talks are scheduled for January 10, the spokesperson said.

Moscow and NATO representatives are then expected to meet January 12, while Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the United States, will meet January 13, the spokesperson added.

The January 10 meeting will be held as part of the Strategic Security Dialogue initiative launched by US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at their summit in Geneva last June.

While that format is mostly consecrated to resuscitating post-Cold War nuclear arms control treaties, the talks will also cover the standoff over Ukraine, where Russia has deployed a large combat force on the border, a senior White House official said, also on condition of anonymity.

The NATO-Russia Council meeting and the talks between Moscow and the OSCE's Permanent Council are slated to focus on Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear White House Vladimir Putin Geneva United States January June Border

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

49 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

9 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

8 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.