UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia To Hold New Talks To Encourage Stability

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States and Russia will hold high-level talks next week in the second bid in as many months to encourage stability in the tense relationship, officials said Friday.

The so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue, set up during a June 16 summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, will take place on Wednesday in the same city, the US State Department said.

"Through this dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," it said in a statement.

It added the US delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and include Bonnie Jenkins, recently confirmed as the under secretary of state in charge of arms control.

The diplomacy comes amid tensions on multiple fronts between the two nations, with Washington warning Moscow of action unless it stops a sharp rise in online extortion attacks, which US officials say largely originate in Russia.

Russia denies responsibility, but Putin has welcomed Biden's efforts to bring more predictability to the relationship between the two global powerhouses.

In announcing the future dialogue, Biden and Putin pointed out that Washington and Moscow spoke to each other to avoid worst-case scenarios even at the height of the Cold War.

Sherman will meet with the Russians days after undertaking a similar mission to China, a visit the State Department described as being aimed at ensuring there are "guardrails" in increasingly hostile US-Chinese relations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Visit Vladimir Putin Geneva Same Sherman United States June

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

14 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

16 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

16 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.