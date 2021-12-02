US, Russian foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine

Riga, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm on Thursday amid renewed military tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine, a United States official said Wednesday.

The US Secretary of State will hold talks with Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) after meeting Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.