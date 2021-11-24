UrduPoint.com

US, Russian Military Chiefs Speak On The Phone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

US, Russian military chiefs speak on the phone

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Top generals from Russia and the United States spoke over the phone on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said, amid Western fears that Moscow might be plotting to invade neighbouring Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement that Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed "current questions of international security", without providing further details.

Western countries have this month raised alarm over reported Russian military activity near Ukraine with growing allegations that Moscow is planning an invasion.

Moscow has dismissed these claims.

Last week, Ukraine said it was seeking more military aid from Western allies.

On Tuesday, two patrol boats sent to Ukraine's navy by the United States arrived at the southern port of Odessa.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that any US moves to send more hardware and military advisers to Ukraine would only raise tensions further.

Ukraine's army has been locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed Crimea.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists -- claims Moscow denies.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Odessa United States Border From Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

16 minutes ago
 Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained a ..

Kurdish Broadcaster NRT Says Journalist Detained at Minsk Airport

26 minutes ago
 Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war ..

Int'l community urged to take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK

26 minutes ago
 Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Ov ..

Gazprom's Share in European Gas Imports in 2021 Over 50% - Company

26 minutes ago
 Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2 ..

Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2, Injures 16

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.