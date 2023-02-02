UrduPoint.com

US, S. Korea Hold Air Drills As N. Korea Warns Of 'all-out Showdown'

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 09:50 AM

US, S. Korea hold air drills as N. Korea warns of 'all-out showdown'

Seoul, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :South Korea said Thursday it had staged joint air drills with the United States featuring strategic bombers and stealth fighters, prompting Pyongyang to warn that such exercises could "ignite an all-out showdown".

The exercises, the first by the security allies this year, came a day after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart vowed to boost security cooperation to counter an increasingly belligerent nuclear-armed North Korea.

The drills on Wednesday showed "the US's will and capabilities to provide strong and credible extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," the South Korean defence ministry said.

They involved American B-1B long-range heavy bombers and stealth fighters -- US Air Force F-22s and South Korean F-35s -- flying over the Yellow Sea, the ministry added.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman warned the exercises could "ignite an all-out showdown", the state news agency KCNA reported.

Seoul and Washington's moves to ramp up joint drills crossed "an extreme red-line".

South Korea is eager to convince its increasingly nervous public of America's robust defence commitment, after a year in which North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and conducted a weapons test almost every month in defiance of international sanctions.

Austin and South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup agreed this week to "expand and bolster the level and scale" of joint military exercises in light of "continued provocations" from Pyongyang, including a recent drone incursion into the South.

Bolstering US-South Korean military drills and deploying strategic weapons to the region was akin to "talking about the use of nuclear weapons against the DPRK", the North Korean statement on KCNA said, using the country's official name.

It warned that North Korea would follow the "principle of 'nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation!'" "The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the U.S. as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line," it added.

US-South Korean joint military exercises infuriate Pyongyang, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion and has often responded with threats and drills of its own.

"By emphasising that the United States is entirely responsible for the deterioration of the situation on the Korean peninsula, (North Korea) is accumulating legitimacy for the development of its missile and nuclear weapons programmes," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

He added that a large North Korean military parade and its planned launch of a spy satellite could further raise tensions with Seoul and Washington.

Commercial satellite imagery has suggested that "extensive parade preparations" are under way in Pyongyang ahead of one of the biggest state holidays, according to the 38 North website.

The parade could be held on the "Day of the Shining Star" on February 16, the birthday of Kim Jong Il, the son of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and the father and predecessor of current leader Kim Jong Un, it added.

Related Topics

Drone Defence Minister Washington Holidays Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Austin South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

31 minutes ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

8 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

9 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.