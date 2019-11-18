US, S. Korea Postpone Joint Air Drills In 'act Of Goodwill': Esper
Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:00 AM
Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The US and South Korea will postpone joint air drills to support diplomacy with North Korea, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday,"We have made this decision as an act of goodwill to contribute to an environment conducive to diplomacy and the advancement of peace," he told reporters in Bangkok.