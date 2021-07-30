UrduPoint.com
US Sailor Accused Of Starting 2020 California Navy Ship Fire

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The US Navy on Thursday accused a sailor of causing the dramatic fire that broke out on a military ship off the coast of San Diego, California last year, injuring 21 people The sailor, who was a crew member aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, "is accused of starting the fire," Third Fleet spokesman Sean Robertson said in a statement without identifying the sailor.

Commander of the Third Fleet, Vice Admiral Steve Koehler is considering court-martial charges, according to the statement, and has asked an independent military judge to decide after an initial hearing whether a trial is warranted.

According to the US military code of justice, the sailor was served the accusation Thursday.

"Evidence collected during the investigation is sufficient to direct a preliminary hearing in accordance with due process under the military justice system," Robertson said.

The USS Bonhomme Richard was at its home port in San Diego for maintenance when the explosion erupted on July 12, 2020 with 160 sailors on board.

According to naval officials, 17 sailors and four civilians were injured and transported to the hospital while several firefighters also suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

First responders worked for four days to extinguish the blaze.

The Navy had planned to repair the ship but it was so damaged it had to be discarded earlier this year.

