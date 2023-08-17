US sanctions entities tied to Russia, N. Korea arms deals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States on Wednesday sanctioned three entities accused of seeking to facilitate arms deals between North Korea and Russia as Washington tightened its restrictions on support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that Russia was continuing to use up munitions and lose heavy equipment in Ukraine, forcing it to turn to its small pool of allies, including North Korea, for support.

The department said it had "imposed sanctions on three entities tied to a sanctions evasion network attempting to support arms deals between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea" (DPRK).

"This action is part of the continuing U.S. strategy to identify, expose, and disrupt third-country actors seeking to support Russia's brutal war against Ukraine," it added.

The entities targeted are Limited Liability Company Verus, Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership and Versor S.R.O.