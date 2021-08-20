UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions More Cuban Officials Over Protest Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

US sanctions more Cuban officials over protest crackdown

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior Cuban officials, the latest in a series of actions in response to the crackdown on recent anti-government protesters on the island.

The penalties targeted two top defense ministry officials for their role in suppressing the rare demonstrations in the communist-ruled nation, where hundreds were jailed, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Washington "will continue to hold accountable those who enable the Cuban government to perpetuate human rights abuse," said Andrea M. Gacki, head of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

"Today's action exposes additional perpetrators responsible for suppressing the Cuban people's calls for freedom and respect for human rights." After previously slapping sanctions on defense minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and the Cuban police, the latest move hits Roberto Legra Sotolongo and Andres Laureano Gonzalez Brito of the Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces.

They also cover Abelardo Jimenez Gonzalez, who is in charge of prisons at the Interior Ministry.

"Cuban security forces have detained more than 800 people in response to the protests, with many being held in 'preventative jail,' and the whereabouts of multiple people still unknown," the statement said.

Adding them to Treasury's sanctions blacklist freezes any property they have in the United States and bars any transactions using the US financial system.

President Joe Biden has warned Havana that more actions are possible, and Washington has called for the release of detained protesters, while trying to find ways to ensure internet access for the Cuban people.

Related Topics

Internet Police Interior Ministry Washington Jail Havana United States Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2021

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

10 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.