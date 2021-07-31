US sanctions two top Cuban police officials for suppressing protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The US Treasury announced sanctions Friday on two top Cuban police officials as well as the country's entire National Revolutionary Police for their roles in suppressing anti-government demonstrations that began July 11.

The Treasury named NRP Director Oscar Callejas Valcarce and Deputy Director Eddy Sierra Arias to its sanctions blacklist, accusing them of "serious human rights abuse."