UrduPoint.com

US Satirist PJ O'Rourke Dead At 74

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 09:50 AM

US satirist PJ O'Rourke dead at 74

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :US political satirist PJ O'Rourke, who skewered both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in barbed works including "Republican Party Reptile," has died at age 74, the writer's friends and employers said Tuesday.

O'Rouke also wrote about his experiences in various countries and conflict zones around the world as Rolling Stone magazine's chief foreign correspondent in the 1980s and '90s, particularly in his best-selling books "Holidays in Hell" and "Give War a Chance," and had been a prominent feature on US talks shows and the commentary circuit for decades.

The irreverent, cigar-chomping wit often contrasted his own youthful flirtation with the left with his later persona as a caustic conservative in books such as "Age and Guile beat Youth, Innocence and a Bad Haircut." He once wrote of the United States' two dominant political factions: "the Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crab grass on your lawn.

The Republicans are the party that says government doesn't work and then get elected and prove it." However, he announced in 2016 that he had voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton rather then the Republican contender Donald Trump, saying that her winning would be the "second-worst thing that can happen to this country. But she's way behind in second place." O'Rouke cut his teeth as a satirist writing for National Lampoon magazine in New York in the 1970s, and went on to become editor of the publication.

In later years he made frequent appearances on the humorous radio news quiz "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me," whose longtime host Peter Segal mourned his death on Twitter Tuesday.

"Most well known people try to be nicer than they are in public than they are in private life," he wrote. "PJ was the only man I knew to be the opposite."The New York Times reported that O'Rouke had died of complications of lung cancer.

Related Topics

World Twitter Holidays Hillary Clinton Trump Died Man New York United States Turkish Lira Democrats 2016 Cancer Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2022

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th February 2022

32 minutes ago
 SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

7 hours ago
 Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

9 hours ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>