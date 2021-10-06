US saw better-than-forecast private hiring last month: survey

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :US private firms added 568,000 jobs last month, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday, much more than expected and potentially a sign of strong employment figures to come.

The survey is considered a preview of the Labor Department employment report due out Friday that will update the US unemployment rate, and September's hiring came after an undershoot in August, when the private sector added a downwardly revised 340,000 jobs.