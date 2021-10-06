UrduPoint.com

US Saw Better-than-forecast Private Hiring Last Month: Survey

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

US saw better-than-forecast private hiring last month: survey

Washington, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :US private firms added 568,000 jobs last month, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday, much more than expected and potentially a sign of strong employment figures to come.

The survey is considered a preview of the Labor Department employment report due out Friday that will update the US unemployment rate, and September's hiring came after an undershoot in August, when the private sector added a downwardly revised 340,000 jobs.

Related Topics

August September Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

28 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

28 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

29 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign Mo ..

Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign MoU to train Emiratis for career ..

57 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.