UrduPoint.com

US Says Brazilians Need 'confidence' In Election

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 11:00 AM

US says Brazilians need 'confidence' in election

Washington, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The United States said Thursday that Brazilians needed "confidence" in their democracy after President Jair Bolsonaro cast doubt on the integrity of upcoming elections.

The far-right incumbent was one of former US president Donald Trump's closest allies and has taken a page from his playbook, alleging without evidence that there is rampant fraud in Brazil's electronic voting system.

State Department spokesman Ned price said the United States has "high confidence in Brazil's democratic institutions." "Brazil has a strong track record of free and fair elections with transparency and high levels of voter participation," Price told reporters.

"It's important that Brazilians, as they look forward to their elections later this year, have confidence in their electoral systems and that Brazil once again is in a position to demonstrate to the world through these elections the enduring strength of Brazil's democracy," he said.

Bolsonaro is trailing in polls ahead of the October elections to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a popular leftist who was jailed in a controversial corruption case.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro announced his party would hire a company to audit the elections, a new sign of his campaign's distrust for electronic voting, which he has spent years discrediting.

Bolsonaro has frequently questioned the voting system and deployed campaign catchphrases saying that he sees "prison, death or victory" as the only possible results of the poll.

Bolsonaro enjoys a large social media following and his supporters have spoken with admiration about the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, raising fears for the conduct of the election in the Western Hemisphere's second most populous nation.

US President Joe Biden has avoided public flare-ups with Bolsonaro and has sought cooperation where possible, including on climate policy -- a crucial issue for Brazil.

Bolsonaro has publicly acknowledged a quiet visit last year by CIA chief William Burns, who has often served to send sensitive messages from the Biden administration to foreign governments.

Related Topics

Election Attack Corruption World Democracy Social Media CIA Company Visit Trump Price Brazil United States January October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.