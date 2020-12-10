UrduPoint.com
US Says Brexit Means UK Can't Impose Tariffs In Aircraft Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

US says Brexit means UK can't impose tariffs in aircraft dispute

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday said Britain's departure from the European Union means it cannot impose tariffs on Washington in a dispute over aviation industry subsidies.

"The UK did not bring a case in its individual capacity" but was rather part of the EU when the dispute was brought before the World Trade Organization (WTO), the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

"Therefore, the UK has no authority from the WTO to participate in any such action after it no longer is part of the EU."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

