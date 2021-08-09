US says cannot delay 'ambitious' action to protect climate

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Humanity can no longer delay "ambitious" climate action, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday after the release of a landmark UN report warning of growing climate change peril.

"This moment requires world leaders, the private sector, and individuals to act together with urgency and do everything it takes to protect our planet," Blinken said in a statement.

"We cannot delay ambitious climate action any longer," he added.