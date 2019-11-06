UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Says Committed To Britain Trade Deal After Trump Expressed Doubt

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

US says committed to Britain trade deal after Trump expressed doubt

Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States and Britain remain committed to reaching a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement, the White House said Tuesday, after President Donald Trump questioned whether such a deal is possible.

Last week, Trump warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the terms of his EU divorce deal meant that "under certain aspect... you can't trade" with the United States.

Trump used a lengthy appearance on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's radio phone-in show Thursday to share his characteristically blunt views ahead of a December 12 snap election in Britain.

Trump's remarks threatened to hurt Johnson at the outset of a campaign that has huge implications for Britain's future place in Europe and the rest of the world.

Both Trump and Farage are deeply polarizing figures in Britain who could hurt Johnson's chances with more moderate voters.

On Tuesday, Trump and Johnson spoke, the White House said.

"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

Trump also insisted that NATO allies "robustly fund their defenses" -- a reflection of his argument that the US bears a disproportionate share of spending within the transatlantic alliance.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister World Europe Threatened White House European Union Trump Divorce Alliance United Kingdom United States Brexit December Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

9 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

10 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.