UrduPoint.com

US Says 'confident' Of Pakistan's Ability To Secure Nuclear Assets

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 12:10 PM

US says 'confident' of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) ::"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure nuclear assets," a State Department spokesperson has said, five days after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Islamabad's nuclear programme.

The statement came shortly after a meeting on Monday between Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, and the State Department Counselor, Derek Chollet, who serves as a senior policy advisor to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy.

"The U.S. has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to U.S. interests," State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said while responding to a question at the daily news briefing.

He said that the two countries "enjoy a strong partnership" and that "the United States valued its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan." The spokesperson recalled the recent high-level visits on both sides, including the trip to the US by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the visits of Conounselor Chollet and USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Pakistan.

"This is a relationship we view as important and it's something that we are really deeply engaged on," the spokesperson added.

President Biden's remarks about Pakistan nuclear progrmme, made at a Democratic Party congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, were described by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as "factually incorrect and misleading", and the Foreign Office summoned the US Ambassador in Pakistan, Donald Blome, for an explanation.

In his tweet after meeting with Ambassador Masood Khan, Counselor Chollet said he discussed with him US-Pakistan longstanding partnership and to "further grow our ties in so many areas including health, agriculture, education, entrepreneurship, energy & more for the benefit of our peoples & the region." Ambassador Masood Khan, in his tweet, thanked Counselor Chollet for his constructive role and stated that he had discussed with him ways to build further resilience in Pak-US relations and boost strategic trust between the two countries.

Masood Khan expressed confidence that through high level visits, people-to-people exchanges and effective communication bilateral relations would continue to be fortified.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Education Nuclear Agriculture United States Sardar Masood Khan

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

20 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

41 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.