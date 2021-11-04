US says deal possible quickly if Iran 'serious' in talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States said Wednesday it could reach an agreement quickly on reviving a nuclear accord if Iran is "serious" as it announced a resumption of indirect negotiations on November 29.

"We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can manage to do that in relatively short order," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.