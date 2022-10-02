UrduPoint.com

US Says 'deeply Concerned' By Situation In Burkina Faso

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US says 'deeply concerned' by situation in Burkina Faso

Washington, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The US government said Saturday it was "deeply concerned" by events in Burkina Faso where army officers have seized power in the second military takeover this year, with Washington condemning the violence and urging restraint.

"The United States is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement as he warned the unrest jeopardizes the timeline for a return to a civilian-led government.

"We call on those responsible to deescalate the situation, prevent harm to citizens and soldiers, and return to a constitutional order," he said.

Related Topics

Army Washington Price Burkina Faso United States Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

17 minutes ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

17 minutes ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

17 minutes ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

19 minutes ago
 AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in ..

AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in first quarter of FY 2022-23: A ..

19 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.