US Says Ethnic-based Arrests 'completely Unacceptable' In Ethiopia
Washington, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday condemned arrests based on ethnicity in Ethiopia after the detentions of UN staff reportedly from the Tigrayan community.
"Security force harassment and detention on the basis of ethnicity is completely unacceptable," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.