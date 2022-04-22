UrduPoint.com

US Says Focused On Cuba Migration In Highest Talks Under Biden

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 08:50 AM

US says focused on Cuba migration in highest talks under Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The United States and Cuba on Thursday held their highest-level talks since President Joe Biden took office, but Washington said they focused narrowly on migration and did not herald any broader thaw.

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio traveled to Washington for the meetings with US officials including Emily Mendrala, a senior State Department official in charge of Cuba and migration.

"Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with the government of Cuba where appropriate to advance US interests," a State Department statement said.

State Department spokesman Ned price said the talks were "focused squarely" on rising migration from the communist island, which has experienced economic tumult after the Covid-19 pandemic dried up its vital tourism industry.

"Our broader policy is predicated on support for the Cuban people, support for their democratic aspirations. There are migration elements of that, there's a family reunification element of that, but these talks are migration talks," he told reporters.

He noted that migration talks had taken place regularly until they were suspended by former president Donald Trump, who championed a hard line and rolled back much of the normalization initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Biden, who was Obama's vice president, has done little to reverse the measures put in place by Trump, who startled Biden's Democratic Party by making inroads among Hispanic voters in the crucial electoral state of Florida.

The Biden administration has instead taken its own punitive action including the imposition of sanctions on senior Cuban officials for repressing rare mass protests last year.

The State Department said that the talks also discussed the reopening of consular services at the US embassy in Havana which was announced last month.

Obama reopened the US embassy, closed in the aftermath of Fidel Castro's 1959 communist revolution, but Trump reduced numbers to the bare minimum.

The Trump administration took the action after mysterious sonic attacks sickened employees at the US embassy, a phenomenon since dubbed "Havana Syndrome" that has been witnessed at missions around the world.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Washington Trump Castro Havana Price Florida United States Cuba Family From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

8 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

8 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

8 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.