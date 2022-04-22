US says focused on Cuba migration in highest talks under Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The United States and Cuba on Thursday held their highest-level talks since President Joe Biden took office, but Washington said they focused narrowly on migration and did not herald any broader thaw.

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio traveled to Washington for the meetings with US officials including Emily Mendrala, a senior State Department official in charge of Cuba and migration.

"Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with the government of Cuba where appropriate to advance US interests," a State Department statement said.

State Department spokesman Ned price said the talks were "focused squarely" on rising migration from the communist island, which has experienced economic tumult after the Covid-19 pandemic dried up its vital tourism industry.

"Our broader policy is predicated on support for the Cuban people, support for their democratic aspirations. There are migration elements of that, there's a family reunification element of that, but these talks are migration talks," he told reporters.

He noted that migration talks had taken place regularly until they were suspended by former president Donald Trump, who championed a hard line and rolled back much of the normalization initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Biden, who was Obama's vice president, has done little to reverse the measures put in place by Trump, who startled Biden's Democratic Party by making inroads among Hispanic voters in the crucial electoral state of Florida.

The Biden administration has instead taken its own punitive action including the imposition of sanctions on senior Cuban officials for repressing rare mass protests last year.

The State Department said that the talks also discussed the reopening of consular services at the US embassy in Havana which was announced last month.

Obama reopened the US embassy, closed in the aftermath of Fidel Castro's 1959 communist revolution, but Trump reduced numbers to the bare minimum.

The Trump administration took the action after mysterious sonic attacks sickened employees at the US embassy, a phenomenon since dubbed "Havana Syndrome" that has been witnessed at missions around the world.