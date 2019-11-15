US says 'irresponsible' to ask Iraq to prosecute Western jihadists

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States said Thursday it was "irresponsible" for Western nations to ask Iraq to prosecute foreign jihadists, in a veiled criticism of France's refusal to repatriate Islamic State members.

"It would be irresponsible for any country to expect Iraq to solve that problem for them," Nathan Sales, the State Department counterterrorism coordinator, told reporters after more than 30 nations met in Washington on the fight against the extremist group.