US says it took two men prisoner during Baghdadi raid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Two men were taken captive by US forces during the raid in Syria that led to the death of jihadist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a top American military official said Monday. "There were two adult males taken off the objective, alive," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said during a briefing at the Pentagon. "They're in our custody and they're in a secure facility," Milley added, although he declined to provide more detail on the identity of the captives or how they were connected to Baghdadi.

US special forces conducted a weekend night time raid in northern Syria that led to the death of Baghdadi, who led the Islamic State extremist group, and killed a significant number of his fighters.

The jihadist's remains were then transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing, Milley said.

Baghdadi was reportedly buried at sea, as was top Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden after he was killed by US forces in a similar helicopter raid in Pakistan in 2011. Milley would not confirm the reports.

mlm/ft