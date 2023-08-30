US says its firms could deem Chinese business environment 'too risky'

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Business in China could become "too risky" for US firms without changes to the regulatory environment, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned Wednesday as she wrapped up a visit to the world's second-largest economy.

Speaking on her fourth day in China and after several rounds of talks with officials as well as with US firms, Raimondo said she had raised "tough issues" with local counterparts.

The business environment in China "has to be predictable, there has to be a level playing field, there has to be due process, there has to be transparency", she told a press conference near Shanghai.

"US business needs to see some action taken to address these issues, otherwise they will deem it as too risky," she said.

Raimondo's is the latest in a series of visits by senior US officials to Beijing, as both sides seek to defuse tensions across a range of security and economic issues that have been at their highest levels in years.

"I raised the tough issues like subsidies, like China's non-market practices, like raids on US firms, like intellectual property theft," Raimondo said.

But this week's talks were "productive", she added, and an "excellent start".

"Nothing good comes from shutting down communication," she said.

US firms in China have long complained about what they see as an unfair business environment, with limited protection for intellectual property and preferential treatment afforded to domestic competitors.

Those fears have been compounded this year by a broad crackdown on US consulting firms operating in China.