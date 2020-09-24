US says Lukashenko not legitimate president of Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The United States said Wednesday it did not consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimate president of Belarus after he was secretly inaugurated following contested elections.

"The elections August 9 were neither free nor fair.

The announced results were fraudulent and did not convey legitimacy," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The United States cannot consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimately elected leader of Belarus."