US Says May Continue Diplomacy In Afghanistan After Aug 31 If 'safe'

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States is open to maintaining its diplomatic presence at Kabul's airport after a withdrawal deadline at the end of the month if conditions permit, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.

"We are thinking about this in terms of August 31. If it is safe and responsible for us to potentially stay longer, that is something we may be able to look at," the spokesman, Ned price, told reporters.

sct/sst

