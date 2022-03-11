UrduPoint.com

US Says N. Korea Testing New ICBM System

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 08:30 AM

US says N. Korea testing new ICBM system

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Two recent missile tests conducted by North Korea were of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, marking a "serious escalation" by Pyongyang that will be punished with fresh sanctions, a senior US official said Thursday According to North Korea, the February 26 and March 4 tests were focused on developing a reconnaissance satellite, but the US official said rigorous analysis concluded they were actually experimental precursors to a likely full-range ICBM launch.

Any such launch would mark the end of a self-imposed moratorium Pyongyang has had in place since 2017 and send military tensions soaring on the Korean peninsula and beyond.

The North has carried out three ICBM tests; the last in November 2017 of a Hwasong-15 -- deemed powerful enough to reach Washington and the rest of the continental United States.

The US official said the recent two tests "involved a relatively new intercontinental ballistic missile system" that Pyongyang had first showcased at a military parade in October 2020.

"This is a serious escalation," the official said, adding that while neither launch displayed ICBM range or capability, they were clearly intended "to test elements of this new system before (North Korea) conducts a launch in full range." When the full test is carried out, North Korea will likely seek to disguise it as a "space launch," the official said.

Prior to its ICBM tests in 2017, the North had carried out a series of powerful rocket launches that it insisted were part of a wider civilian space programme.

North Korea is already under biting international sanctions over its missile and nuclear weapons programme, and the official said the US Treasury would announce fresh measures on Friday to help prevent Pyongyang accessing "foreign items and technology" to advance that programme.

Such measures underline that the North's "unlawful and destabilising activities have consequences" and that diplomatic negotiations are the only viable path forward for Pyongyang, the official said.

Related Topics

Technology Washington Nuclear Pyongyang United States North Korea February March October November 2017 2020

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

8 hours ago
 Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing u ..

Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing unethical tactics against PTI g ..

8 hours ago
 Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: D ..

Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: Dr.Mazari

8 hours ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Sec ..

Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy commissioner Ja ..

9 hours ago
 PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private m ..

PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private militia attack on Parliament Lo ..

9 hours ago
 G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries ..

G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>