US says 'no hostile intent' towards NKorea, still ready for talks

Washington, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States said Wednesday it bears "no hostile intent" towards North Korea and remains open to the idea of negotiations, after Kim Jong Un called the offer "no more than a petty trick." Kim has accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of pursuing a hostile policy against his nuclear-armed nation, even though Biden's government has repeatedly offered to meet North Korean officials without preconditions.

"The United States harbors no hostile intent toward the DPRK," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that seeks serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies, and our deployed forces.""We are prepared to meet with the DPRK without preconditions. We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach," the spokesperson said, adding that Washington supports "inter-Korean cooperation" as aiding stability on the peninsula.

Kim has expressed a willingness to restore North-South communication lines in early October.