UrduPoint.com

US Says 'not Encouraging' Ukraine Strikes Into Russia

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US says 'not encouraging' Ukraine strikes into Russia

Washington, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The United States said Tuesday it was "not encouraging" Ukraine to strike into Russia after drone attacks on bases widely seen as carried out by Kyiv.

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders; we are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"Everything we are doing -- everything the world is doing to support Ukraine -- is in support of Ukraine's independence," he said.

He stopped short of attributing the drone attacks to Ukraine, which has not claimed responsibility. Russia said three people were killed and two aircraft damaged in the attacks Monday on three bases deep into its territory.

Experts believe Ukraine penetrated Russian airspace with simple Soviet-era drones and not any of the billions of Dollars in military assistance given by Western powers since Moscow's February 24 invasion.

"We are providing Ukraine with what it needs to use on its sovereign territory -- on Ukrainian soil -- to take on Russian aggressors," Price said.

Price also declined comment on a Wall Street Journal report that the United States has altered HIMARS sent to Ukraine -- a rocket system seen as a game-changer on the battlefield -- to prevent firing into Russia.

President Joe Biden has publicly said he does not support longer-range missile capacities for Ukraine, fearing an escalation that would pit the United States more directly against Russia.

Related Topics

Drone Firing World Ukraine Moscow Russia Independence Price United States February Billion

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

21 minutes ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

21 minutes ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

21 minutes ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

21 minutes ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

31 minutes ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.