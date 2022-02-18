UrduPoint.com

US Says Nuclear Deal Possible Within Days If Iran 'shows Seriousness'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States said Thursday that "substantial progress" during negotiations in Vienna to save the Iran nuclear deal had been made, deeming an agreement possible within days "if Iran shows seriousness" on the matter.

"We can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days," a State Department spokesperson told AFP, referring to the 2015 accord that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb.

>