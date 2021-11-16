US says preparing new Belarus sanctions over 'inhumane' border crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States said Monday it was preparing new sanctions targeting the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with the European Union, over the "inhumane facilitation" of migrant flows on its border with Poland.

State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters the sanctions would "continue to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for its ongoing attacks on democracy and human rights and international norms." Belarus has been accused of channeling migrants to its border with Poland, an EU nation, as retribution for earlier sanctions put in place after Minsk's crackdown on the political opposition.

Lukashenko denies accusations that he has organized the flood of migrants.

Belarus says there are about 2,000 people in the migrant camp, including pregnant women and children, while Poland says there are between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants on the border.

"Mediation is not what is required, in the case of Belarus," but rather an end to "some of the practices that we have seen, including what could well amount to the weaponization of migrant flows into Europe," Price said.

The State Department spokesman noted that Moscow has "sway" over Lukashenko's regime "in a way that few, if any, other countries do, and we would certainly welcome Moscow using its influence" to bringing about an end to the crisis.