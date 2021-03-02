US says remains ready to meet Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United States said Monday it remained ready to meet Iran but was not "dogmatic" about how, after Tehran rejected an EU-proposed gathering.

"We remain ready to engage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance" in a 2015 nuclear deal, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We are not dogmatic about the form and the format of those talks."