US Says Remains Ready To Meet Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:00 AM

US says remains ready to meet Iran

Washington, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United States said Monday it remained ready to meet Iran but was not "dogmatic" about how, after Tehran rejected an EU-proposed gathering.

"We remain ready to engage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance" in a 2015 nuclear deal, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We are not dogmatic about the form and the format of those talks."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

