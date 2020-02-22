UrduPoint.com
US Says Russia Behind Huge Coronavirus Disinformation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts have launched a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the new coronavirus, disrupting global efforts to combat the epidemic, US officials told AFP.

The disinformation campaign promotes unfounded conspiracy theories that the United States is behind the COVID-19 outbreak, in an apparent bid to damage the US image by seizing on international health concerns, they said.

