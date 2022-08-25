UrduPoint.com

US Says Russia Could Announce 'sham' Referenda This Week In Occupied Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US says Russia could announce 'sham' referenda this week in occupied Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Russia could begin announcing referenda designed to formalize its control of occupied parts of Ukraine as soon as this week, a senior White House official said Wednesday.

The United States has learned "that Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold sham referenda" in Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and "particularly" Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

"These referenda could begin in a matter of days or weeks. In fact, we could see a Russian announcement of the first one or ones before the end of this week," he said.

"Since they obviously are having trouble achieving geographic gains inside Ukraine, they are trying to gain that through false political means," he said.

Kirby claimed that there is minimal support from Ukrainians in those areas for being annexed by Russia.

"We expect Russia to try to manipulate the results of these referenda, to falsely claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia," he said.

"It will be critical to call out and counter this disinformation in real time," he said.

Weeks after seizing control of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, Moscow held a referendum that purportedly showed the local people wanted to join Russia.

Kirby said US intelligence says that Russian officials in the occupied areas are worried that local people will not turn out to take part in the vote.

To deal with that, the Russians are planning "workarounds" to demonstrate success, Kirby said, without providing any details.

"The Russian officials themselves know that what they're doing will lack legitimacy, and it will not reflect the will of the people," he said.

"The United States and the international community have been very clear that any attempts at controlling Ukraine's sovereign territory will not be considered legitimate," he said.

pmh/sst

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote White House Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv United States Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

4 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

6 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

11 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.